Rush get help from unusual suspects to take 2-0 series lead vs. Indy
The mainstays of the Rapid City Rush’s offense this season were still in full force Friday night, but it was the irregulars who got the job done. With the help of Tyson Empey, John Albert and Eric Israel, just 25 points between them this year entering the game, the Rush battled back from a pair of deficits against the Indy Fuel and tallied two unanswered goals for a 3-2 victory at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center to take a 2-0 series in the four-game set.rapidcityjournal.com