newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Rush get help from unusual suspects to take 2-0 series lead vs. Indy

By Matt Case
Rapid City Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mainstays of the Rapid City Rush’s offense this season were still in full force Friday night, but it was the irregulars who got the job done. With the help of Tyson Empey, John Albert and Eric Israel, just 25 points between them this year entering the game, the Rush battled back from a pair of deficits against the Indy Fuel and tallied two unanswered goals for a 3-2 victory at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center to take a 2-0 series in the four-game set.

rapidcityjournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapid City Rush#Allen Americans#He Got Game#Go Game#The Game Awards#The Rapid City Rush#The Indy Fuel#The Utah Grizzlies#Lead#Percentage Points#Puck#Faceoffs#Poise#Digging#Traffic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLprohockeynews.com

Lightning bolt to 2-0 series lead

In Sunrise, it did not go well for the Florida Panthers. On Tuesday night, the Panthers lost their second straight game on home ice and trail the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-0 in their round one series. “We’ve been here before,” Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said. “If you want to...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Avs try to grab 2-0 series lead

The Avalanche will try to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 Stanley Cup First Round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday at Ball Arena. Not much news from the Avalanche side; they are expected to use the same lineup from Monday’s 4-1 win. Here are the...
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Alex Nedeljkovic, Hurricanes take 2-0 series lead on Predators

Alex Nedeljkovic made 32 saves and the Carolina Hurricanes were constantly in penalty-killing mode in a 3-0 victory against the Nashville Predators in Game 2 of their Central Division series Wednesday night in Raleigh, N.C. The Hurricanes hold a 2-0 series lead, though they had to navigate numerous challenges after...
NHLspotonflorida.com

Lightning looks to take 3-0 series lead vs Panthers

-Florida visits Tampa Bay looking to extend its three-game road winning streak. The Lightning are 36-17-3 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay ranks sixth in the NHL with 30.2 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals. The Panthers are 37-14-5 against the rest...
NHLthescrumsports.com

A familiar script for the Lightning leads to a 2-0 series lead

During the Tampa Bay Lightning’s march to the 2020 Stanley Cup championship, they figured out a script that finally worked for them. Over and over again in 2020, we saw them pounce on the opposition with an early lead. They often followed that up by playing smart defensively, shutting down the opposition late in the game, and receiving timely goaltending when needed.
NHLNHL

Burns: 3 Things we learned from taking a 2-0 series lead

Bryan Burns on a fast start, the PK coming up clutch and the defense helping out Vasilevskiy. When a team starts a playoff series on the road, the goal is always to try to steal one game, Steven Stamkos said after the Lightning won Game 1 on Sunday. And if...
NHLtimesnewsexpress.com

Stastny scores OT winner, Jets take 2-0 series lead over Oilers

EDMONTON — Paul Stastny scored the overtime winner for the Winnipeg Jets in a 1-0 playoff win Friday over the host Edmonton Oilers. Stastny’s screened wrist shot beat Oilers goaltender Mike Smith top corner 4:06 into the extra period. Winnipeg took a two-game lead in the best-of-seven, first-round series after...
NHLsentinelcolorado.com

Avalanche look to take 2-0 lead in series over St. Louis

The status of St. Louis leading scorer David Perron is unclear for Game 2 after he missed Monday’s 4-1 loss due to the league’s COVID-19 protocols. Regardless, the Blues need to slow Colorado’s speedy top line. The combination of captain Gabriel Landeskog, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen accounted for three...
NHLNHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Avalanche can take 3-0 series lead vs. Blues

Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily in-depth look at the 2021 NHL postseason. There are four playoff games scheduled for Friday and there were four Thursday. There are four games on the Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule Friday:. Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins (6:30 p.m. ET; NBCSN, SN360,...
NHLWTVF

Fight Night: Carolina shuts out Preds to take 2-0 series lead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was a game that would've felt more at home inside the Octagon than an ice rink. The Predators and Hurricanes combined for 14 penalties as Carolina was able to get the win to take a 2-0 series lead to Smashville. Sebastian Aho's power play goal...
MLBchatsports.com

Flaherty, bullpen shine in 2-0 win as Cardinals take series from Brewers

MILWAUKEE—The Cardinals had made it a lot easier on staff ace Jack Flaherty by scoring 54 runs for him while he was in the game during his first seven starts, six of which were victories. Flaherty saw the other side of this coin for the first time this season Thursday but his performance was unaffected by the fact the Cardinals scored only one run for him in his six innings.
NHLcarycitizen.news

PK, Aho, Nedelkovic Lead Canes To 2-0 Series Lead

Cary, NC — Hockey is one of those team sports that having a superstar will absolutely help, but all coaches will push to have everyone contribute and last night the true #1 stars of the game were the Canes penalty kill units. Sebastian Aho scored two pretty goals with Warren...
NHLchatsports.com

Jets take 3-0 series lead vs. Oilers with comeback OT win

WINNIPEG — Nikolaj Ehlers scored his second goal of the game in overtime and the Winnipeg Jets stormed back with three unanswered goals in the third period to beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 on Sunday, taking a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven opening-round playoff series. The Jets can win the...
NHLmountainviewtoday.ca

Olds Grizzlys D-man from Sundre named an AJHL Top Rookie

OLDS — Grizzlys defenceman Tristan Baumung has received an Alberta Junior Hockey League Top Rookie award. Baumung, 18, was among 15 rookies from teams across the league to receive the award, announced May 18. The 6’1” 190 –pound defenceman hails from Sundre. He played in 14 games for the Grizzlys...
NHLCBS Sports

Wild's Jordan Greenway: Lights lamp in Game 5

Greenway scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Monday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5. Shots were at a premium for the Wild on Monday -- they mustered only 14 as a team, but scored four times. Greenway's tally at 16:34 of the first period stood as the game-winner. The 24-year-old winger has only made a moderate scoring impact with three points and seven shots on goal through five postseason contests. He's added 26 hits, showing off some of his usual physicality in a top-six role.
NHLdakotanewsnow.com

Wings Rally To Take Commanding 2-0 Series Lead On Minot

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Trailing all night against a desperate Minot Minotauros team, the Aberdeen Wings played their best in the third period to push Minot to the brink of elimination in their Central Division Semifinal playoff series. The Wings scored three goals in the third period to...
Hockeynahl.com

Brown Bears, Magicians take 2-0 series leads in Midwest

Midwest Division Semi-Finals, Game 2: Kenai River 5 @ Janesville 1 (Kenai River leads series, 2-0) - Daymin Dodge scored twice and Lucas Wahlin had three assists as the Kenai River Brown Bears defeated the Janesville Jets 5-1 to take a commanding 2-0 series lead in the Midwest Division Semi-Final. Peter Morgan had a goal and an assist while Gramm McCormack and Theo Thrun each found the back of the net as well. Nick Leyer had the only goal for Janesville in the loss. Luke Pavicich was incredible as he made 44 saves for Kenai River. Riley Sims stopped 30 shots for Janesville in a losing effort.
NHLFrankfort Times

Islanders take 3-2 series lead with double-OT win vs. Pens

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Josh Bailey took advantage of a sloppy giveaway by goaltender Tristan Jarry, sending the puck into the wide-open net 51 seconds into the second overtime to give the New York Islanders a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 5 on Monday night. Jarry ventured out...