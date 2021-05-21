NBA rumors: Jose Juan Barea interested in re-joining Mavericks as coach
Would you go after a chance to come back to Dallas in a new role? J.J: Barea: “No question. I’ve got a great relationship, as you know, with Mark [Cuban] and with everybody in the Mavericks, so they know. I’m going to meet with Mark here before I go to Puerto Rico for the summer. I want to stay in contact with the team for the next couple years, and then definitely, when a coaching job opens up, I want to keep getting my experience ready for coaching. I would love to work for the Mavericks and be in Dallas and be a part of the Mavericks forever.”hoopshype.com