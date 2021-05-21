newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA rumors: Jose Juan Barea interested in re-joining Mavericks as coach

HoopsHype
 3 days ago

Would you go after a chance to come back to Dallas in a new role? J.J: Barea: “No question. I’ve got a great relationship, as you know, with Mark [Cuban] and with everybody in the Mavericks, so they know. I’m going to meet with Mark here before I go to Puerto Rico for the summer. I want to stay in contact with the team for the next couple years, and then definitely, when a coaching job opens up, I want to keep getting my experience ready for coaching. I would love to work for the Mavericks and be in Dallas and be a part of the Mavericks forever.”

hoopshype.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mavericks#Love And Basketball#Dallas Morning News#Coaching#Cuban#Puerto Rican#El Nuevo Dia#Rumors#Final Preseason Cuts#Retirement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBACBS Sports

Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores 18 in loss

Porzingis totaled 18 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 FT, 4-5 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 26 minutes during Sunday's 136-121 loss to the Timberwolves. Porzingis was one of the few Mavericks who did not see a minutes restriction in Sunday's loss. The seven-footer is still trying to get his feet under him after missing 10 of the final 14 games of the season. If healthy, the Mavericks will rely on a heavy dose of Porzingis in their playoff series against the Clippers. In the last two regular-season matchups with the Clippers, Porzingis averaged 16.5 points and 10.0 rebounds in 33.0 minutes.
NBACBS Sports

Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Joins starting five

Powell will start Wednesday's game against the Pelicans. The 29-year-old came off the bench the past five games but will rejoin the lineup Wednesday. Powell has averaged 7.7 points and 4.3 rebounds in 20.2 minutes over 16 starts this season.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James: Stephen Curry deserves MVP

Http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1394020680182616064/photo/1. Draymond Green: "Because what I’m not going to do is just go out there and let him down. S---, in my opinion, he’s the MVP. So for him to be having an MVP type of year, you can’t just go out there and let go of the rope. You’ve got to get your ass out there and f------ help all you can to help win games to make sure that he’s in that conversation, because he deserves to be in that conversation. So his approach, one thousand percent, has helped me in my approach."
NBAchatsports.com

3 thoughts as the Dallas Mavericks fall to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 136-121

The Mavericks fell to the Timberwolves Sunday night, 136-121. It was an ugly game, one in which Dallas didn’t look prepared to play. They fell behind early and despite repeated attempts, could never quite get back into things. The entire roster, minus Maxi Kleber, JJ Redick, and Tyrell Terry saw time by the end of things, but it was clear the Mavericks didn’t have much interest in winning and as a result, they did not.
NBASportsBook Review

Pelicans vs. Mavericks NBA Picks: Fly Fly Fly

It’s win or bust for the New Orleans Pelicans this Wednesday. Will that help them overcome the Dallas Mavericks and the NBA odds?. Wednesday, May 12, 2021 – 09:00 PM EDT at American Airlines Center. The New Orleans Pelicans (31-38 SU, 34-35 ATS) aren’t done yet. Okay, they’re almost done,...
NBAchatsports.com

Dallas Mavericks: Way too early 2021-2022 starting lineup prediction

Dallas Mavericks, Dallas, Mark Cuban, Rick Carlisle, National Basketball Association, NBA Most Valuable Player Award. Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports. The Dallas Mavericks have one of the most intriguing offseason in the NBA coming up this summer. They will have approximately $34 million in cap...
NBAdailyjournal.net

Edwards, T-wolves beat playoffs-bound Mavs 136-121

MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards scored 30 points in his final audition for the NBA Rookie of the Year award, leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 136-121 victory over the postseason-bound Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night. Luka Doncic had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists in 21 minutes for the...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Clippers to face Mavericks in the first round

Michael Scotto: LeBron James on Stephen Curry: “Everybody counted him out this year. Everybody said now that Klay (Thompson) is hurt, can Steph lead a team on his own? What’s he going to be able to do? Can he carry a team into the postseason? Can he keep a team afloat? He’s done that and more.”
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks rumors: Team looking to add big man this offseason

The Dallas Mavericks are preparing for their playoff series against the LA Clippers, but a massive offseason lies ahead. They will have significant cap space to improve their roster as Dallas looks to build a title contender around Luka Doncic. The 22-year-old’s rookie max extension is on the horizon, so the Mavericks need to make the correct moves to leap into the elite tier now.
NBAthelines.com

Eric Bledsoe: NBA Player Prop Betting Trends For Pelicans Vs Mavericks

Eric Bledsoe and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. How has Bledsoe performed compared to the prop bet totals set for him by bookmakers this season? Read on for insights on how you might want to bet his scoring props for this matchup with Mavericks. Bledsoe...
NBAkduz.com

Wolves win Season Finale

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 30 points in his final audition for NBA Rookie of the Year, leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 136-121 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Luka Doncic had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists in 21 minutes for the Mavericks. They were unharmed by the meaningless defeat and get the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. They’ll play the No. 4 seed Los Angeles Clippers in a first-round series beginning next weekend. The Mavericks broke their three-way tie with the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers by virtue of their Southwest Division title.
NBACanis Hoopus

Game Preview: Wolves vs Mavericks

Our beloved Minnesota Timberwolves finish their season tonight, closing with a late-night matchup with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. For Minnesota, the only thing I really care about tonight is that everyone just gets through the game healthy. It’s been fun to watch these guys grow together since the All-Star break, but with the final game, I’m not as concerned with how everyone looks and more so just looking to enjoy seeing Anthony Edwards play basketball one more time and making sure everyone is ready to go to start next season. Minnesota has shown enough for me to feel optimistic about next season.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: JJ Redick unlikely to play in first round

Tim MacMahon: Rick Carlisle says it’s “unlikely” that JJ Redick will play in the series against the Clippers due to the heel soreness that has bothered him most of the season. 1 day ago – via Twitter townbrad. Brad Townsend: Mavs media notes list Maxi Kleber as probable, Redick as...