NBA

Sparks dominated by Aces 97-69 in blowout loss

By Ecreates88
msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChiney Ogwumike said after shootaround Friday that the Sparks and the Aces bring out the best in each other. That may have been the case for Las Vegas, but it wasn’t true for Los Angeles. Nneka Ogwumike led the L.A. Sparks in points with 19 and tied with her sister Chiney Ogwumike in rebounds with five. Unfortunately, those were the only shining moments in a game where the Sparks were simply outmatched and outclassed by the Aces. The Sparks lost 97-69 in a game that was essentially over by halftime. The transition defense struggled early on, the offense never got going, and Las Vegas took a 20-point lead at halftime and never looked back.

