God spoke with a smack on the head. That’s how the Rev. James Golka, rector and pastor at St. Mary’s Cathedral, knew he was being called to the priesthood. He had graduated from Creighton University and was spending a year with the Jesuit Volunteer Corps on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. He was tutoring youths, driving a school bus, leading a church group and listening for “what God wanted me to do.”