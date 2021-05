The St. Louis Blues will not find out their first round playoff opponent until Thursday night, but they do know when they’ll open the postseason. Seeded 4th in the Western Division, the Blues kick off postseason action at 9 p.m. Monday, May 17, against either the Colorado Avalanche or the Vegas Golden Knights. If the Avalanche beat the Kings on Thursday night, the Blues will play Colorado in the first round. If the Avalanche fall to the Kings, the Blues will go against Vegas instead.