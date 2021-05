ROCKVILLE — Emma Woodworth and Kenadi Akin each had five hits with the latter driving in seven runs as the Solano Community College softball team rolled to pair of five-inning Bay Valley Conference wins over Yuba of Marysville, Thursday, 17-6 and 13-5. In the opener, Akin was 3-for-4 with two doubles and five RBIs as the Falcons (3-5) overcame an early deficits of 3-1 and 4-3. Woodworth also smacked two doubles, while Gracie Alves ripped a home run and Cristina Aguilar a triple. Aguilar, Katie Poole and Lyndsey Urricelqui each had two hits.