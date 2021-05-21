Tribal leaders, legislators condemn Inslee’s surprise veto of tribal human rights provisions in Climate Commitment Act
The Snoqualmie Indian Tribe joins the President of the National Congress of American Indians and allied Democratic Party legislators in condemning Governor Jay Inslee’s surprise veto of Tribal civil rights provisions in the Climate Commitment Act (CCA). After the Governor’s Office and State Legislature leaders agreed to historic guarantees of Tribal consultation and protections for Tribal sacred sites and burial grounds in the CCA, an unprecedented coalition of nineteen Tribes and their community of color and environmental allies passed the historic climate change bill.washingtonstatewire.com