newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Snoqualmie, WA

Tribal leaders, legislators condemn Inslee’s surprise veto of tribal human rights provisions in Climate Commitment Act

By Snoqualmie Indian Tribe
washingtonstatewire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Snoqualmie Indian Tribe joins the President of the National Congress of American Indians and allied Democratic Party legislators in condemning Governor Jay Inslee’s surprise veto of Tribal civil rights provisions in the Climate Commitment Act (CCA). After the Governor’s Office and State Legislature leaders agreed to historic guarantees of Tribal consultation and protections for Tribal sacred sites and burial grounds in the CCA, an unprecedented coalition of nineteen Tribes and their community of color and environmental allies passed the historic climate change bill.

washingtonstatewire.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Snoqualmie, WA
Snoqualmie, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
Person
Fawn Sharp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate#Senate Leaders#State Party Leaders#Civil Rights Leaders#Bill Of Rights#Cca#The Governor S Office#Nineteen Tribes#Indian Country#Tribal Nation#Native American#The State Legislature#Indigenous Peoples#Tribal Nations#The Quinault Nation#House Rural Development#Senate Agriculture#Tribal Leaders#Legislative Leaders#Tribal Sovereignty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Inslee’s pair of partial vetoes out of line

When both sides of the aisle are angry over the same thing, it’s clear that the issue in question needs to be addressed. Due to Gov. Jay Inslee’s partial vetoes on subsections in a pair of carbon-cutting bills Monday, many legislators across the spectrum are calling the governor’s actions unconstitutional and calling the courts to challenge the vetoes.
Washington StateNew Haven Register

Washington governor criticized over climate bill veto

SEATTLE (AP) — Tribal leaders and some state legislators in Washington state have criticized Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee in a joint statement on Friday after he vetoed a bill that would require improved consultation with tribes about climate investments made under the act. Inslee said the bill required tribal consent...
Shoreline, WASeattle Times

Low blow with vetoes, Gov. Inslee

On Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee signed two major carbon-reduction bills in a giddy bill-signing ceremony at Shoreline Community College. One creates a carefully constructed cap-and-trade system and the other a low-carbon fuel standard. But, as the governor affixed his signature, he also vetoed key sections in each that were crucial...
Presidential Electionknau.org

Tribal Leaders Say New Arizona Election Laws Threaten Indigenous Voting Rights

Gov. Doug Ducey has signed at least a dozen voting bills into law during this legislative session. Republicans say they make elections more secure and efficient, but according to tribal leaders, some of the measures are nothing more than attempts at voter suppression following former President Donald Trump’s loss in Arizona last year. Tribes worry the new laws combined with language barriers, the remoteness of reservations and even poor road conditions will disenfranchise Indian Country voters, especially elders. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius spoke with Democratic state Rep. Jasmine Blackwater-Nygren, whose district includes the Navajo Nation, of which she’s a member.
PoliticsColumbian

In Our View: Inslee’s line-item veto tests power of office

In signing a slate of environmental laws this week, Gov. Jay Inslee once again tested the powers of his office. Inslee signed a clean fuels standard (House Bill 1091) designed to reduce the carbon intensity of transportation fuels. He also signed a cap-and-invest measure (Senate Bill 5126) designed to phase in clean-energy infrastructure and reduce carbon emissions. In the process, he used his line-item veto power to remove clauses requiring lawmakers to agree on a transportation funding package in order for the bills to take effect.
Politicstheorcasonian.com

Inslee signs historic climate change legislative package

Gov. Jay Inslee signed a historic climate change legislative package [Monday] during a three-stop tour through King County. The governor signed the Climate Commitment Act, environmental justice legislation, a clean fuels standard and bills related to reducing Washington’s single-use plastic waste and hydrofluorocarbon pollution. The governor also vetoed sections. “We’ve...
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Editorial: Inslee’s partial vetoes threat to lawmakers’ work

Gov. Jay Inslee’s recent signing of legislation should ensure major advances toward lowering carbon emissions and limiting the march of climate change — achievement of a signature issue for him — but his partial vetoes of subjects and provisions in three bills aren’t clearing the air between him and state lawmakers, even those from his own party.
Politicsthecentersquare.com

Inslee partly vetoes climate change packages, angers Democrats

(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has vetoed key parts of climate change legislation Democrats in the Washington Legislature said were crucial in a bargain ensuring they reached his desk. Inslee signed Senate Bill 5126 and House Bill 1091. They enact a clean fuel standard and a carbon...
Washington Stateenergynews.us

Washington Democrats threaten legal action over Inslee climate vetoes

CLIMATE: Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signs landmark climate legislation into law but vetoes a provision calling for a 5-cent gasoline tax increase, which could prompt a legal challenge from Democratic leadership. (Spokesman-Review) ALSO: Advocates are hopeful that Washington’s new environmental justice law will prevent inequitable pollution outcomes from a cap-and-trade...
Politicswashingtonstatewire.com

Tensions swirl as Inslee issues partial vetoes of “Grand Bargain” provisions

The pushback from Republicans and some key Democrats was fierce after Governor Jay Inslee issued partial vetoes Monday to portions of climate legislation linked to the passage of a transportation package, undoing what some called the “Grand Bargain.”. The Governor issued partial vetoes to subsections of the cap-and-trade and low...
Yakima County, WASeattle Times

Agriculture groups ask Inslee to ease emergency rules on farmworker housing

Two agricultural groups will appeal to Gov. Jay Inslee to repeal or loosen up emergency rules for farmworker housing. Earlier this month, the state Department of Health and Department of Labor & Industries revised emergency rules to replace a version that was about to expire. The current version of the emergency rules will remain in place until September unless the state acts sooner.
PoliticsPosted by
MyNorthwest

Lawmakers disappointed by Gov. Inslee’s veto pen

Governor Inslee signed a series of bills to address climate change on Monday, but he also vetoed a compromise that linked two of the bills to the passage of a future transportation package. That compromise was highly negotiated in talks led by Senate Transportation Chair Senator Steve Hobbs, who says...
PoliticsPosted by
Lewiston Tribune

Inslee, Murray reject dams removal plan

Washington’s two most powerful politicians said Friday the region’s salmon and steelhead need help “now more than ever,” but then dismissed Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson’s plan to save the fish and in its place proposed a regional collaborative process. Gov. Jay Inslee and Sen. Patty Murray issued a statement in...