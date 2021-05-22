4-H: A time to celebrate

We at Dusk-to Dawn Bereavement Services would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who came out to join us for a day of post-pandemic relaxation on May 1. The event was made possible by our many sponsors. We are so grateful for the support of these caring businesses who routinely give back to our community: Thrivent Financial, Hoosier Heartland State Bank, Nucor Steel, Puritan Water Conditioning, Central Indiana Rubber Products, Dr. Steven K. Ruff, DDS, Quest for Balance Wellness, Quilter’s Ridge by Judy Hoke, Jeanne Dickerson of Carpenter Realty, Little Mexico, China Inn, Christ Lutheran Church Quilters Guild, First Christian Church and Wabash College. We also want to thank our vendors who brought many resources and services to those struggling from the long-term effects of this pandemic, including Voices for Peace, Hand-in-Hand Preschool, Montgomery County Free Clinic, Quest for Balance Wellness, Pam’s Promise and FISH. Finally, we want to extend a big thank you to our board and the many volunteers for all their hard work to make this first-time event a success: Eric Edberg, the Rev. Kevin Toth, the Rev. Darla Goodrich, Krista Kobel, Marilyn Spear, Cherlyn Hunter, Heather Thrush, Tom Fuhrmann, Linda Cherry, Terresa Hatke, Miranda, MaryLou Dawald, Linda Airey and Kay Nannet.