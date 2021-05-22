newsbreak-logo
Adams County investigating body found in storage unit

By Blayke Roznowski
Denver7 News KMGH
 5 days ago
THORNTON, Colo. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found inside a Thornton storage unit.

A property manager at the storage facility in the 8700 block of Devonshire Boulevard called deputies at 9:47 a.m. Thursday. When deputies arrived on scene, they found a body inside a storage unit.

Investigators confirmed police activity at 9291 Anderson St. in Thornton Thursday night and Friday morning was related to the investigation at the storage unit, but they would not disclose how the two locations were connected.

On Monday, the sheriff's office said the deceased person is a woman. They also said they served a search warrant along the 9200 block of Anderson Street.

The sheriff’s office says it is not releasing more details “due to the sensitivity of the case.” The investigation is ongoing.

