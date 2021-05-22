CLASS MEETING

In this episode Class of 2021 President, Adriana Daniel shares her experience about her class presidency with Equinox. Hi everyone! I am Benajil Rai. I am the Multimedia Editor for The Equinox. I’m responsible for producing video stories every week for The Equinox website. I go out and find different interesting stories about students and greater Keene community. I’m a senior and I’m an international student from Nepal. I’m a Multimedia Journalism major with double minors in Political Science and Public Relations. I love telling stories that inspire and make an impact on people through my skill of multimedia. I also love to educate myself and keep updated about different current, national, and global affairs. I love any type of outdoor activity and adventure. Besides, painting, DIY projects, photography are my creative wilderness.