newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

CLASS MEETING

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 5 days ago

CP Class of 1957 to meet June 12 PERRY TOWNSHIP — The Commodore Perry Class of 1957 will meet Saturday, June 12, at 9 a.m. at the Rainbow Valley Restaurant, U.S. Route 19. The location was omitted from the May 18 announcement. Meetings have changed to the second Saturday.

www.recordargusnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perry Township#Perry Township#Cp Class#Rainbow Valley#U S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
Related
CollegesPoets and Quants

Meet the MBA Class of 2022: Brittany Floyd, University of Rochester (Simon)

“A passionately multifaced, strategic, bold, intuitive, yet quirky Midwesterner with an innovative and entrepreneurial mindset.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I studied classical voice for 9 years and had the opportunity to perform in a Roman Ampitheatre in Verona, Italy. Undergraduate School and Major: Eastern Michigan University; International Affairs // University...
Businessgpec.org

Meet Compliance Testing: World-class electronics test lab in Mesa

As a region, we’re on a relentless pursuit of innovation and technology, and companies here are committed to changing the game. It’s all about people, place and tech in Greater Phoenix. Learn more about Compliance Testing’s story from their COO Brad Bonomo. What is your company mission?. Brad Bonomo: Compliance...
CollegesPoets and Quants

Meet the MBA Class of 2022: Alexandra Goldstein, University of Rochester (Simon)

“Forever learning, growing, and listening. Global traveler, leader, and caring educator and friend.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I have lived in 4 different countries! (New York & California, USA; Melbourne, Australia; Calgary, Canada; Prague, Czech Republic) Undergraduate School and Major: University of California, Santa Barbara. BA in Psychology and Film...
PoliticsPosted by
Tarbell

One Year Later: 21 Days in May and June That Are Still Changing America: A Brief Timeline And Historic Firsts

During his 35 year professional career, Scott Terry has a demonstrable track record of success in leading commercial, government, and academic organizations. A proven aviation industry executive, Scott also started a highly acclaimed magazine that won multiple Addy Awards during its first full year of publication and founded an internationally recognized 501(c)3 corporation that received multiple humanitarian awards for its work delivering medical and food supplies in Africa and providing emergency medical transportation for seriously ill infants from the Caribbean Region to the USA for treatment.
Public Healthmountainviewtoday.ca

A list of the four steps in British Columbia's restart plan

VICTORIA — The British Columbia government has introduced a four-step restart plan in a gradual return to normality when more people are vaccinated against COVID-19. Here are the steps set out by the province:. Step 1: What's allowed on Tuesday with 60 per cent of the population having received one...
Springfield, MOotc.edu

OTC to offer no-cost construction class to meet employer demand

Ozarks Technical Community College will offer an accelerated, four-week construction course this summer to meet the needs of the industry. Students pay nothing to take the class, and financial grants are available for living expenses. The class begins on Monday, June 7, and will meet from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday, on the OTC Springfield Campus. Anyone may enroll in the class as long as they are at least 18 years old.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

As Fourth Stimulus Check Gains Momentum, Records Show 1.2 Million Unspent Direct Payments

Numerous congressional Democrats support sending out a fourth round of stimulus checks for Americans economically struggling during the pandemic. However, over 1.2 million previously issued stimulus checks remain unspent. At least 80 Democrats in Congress—including 21 Senate Democrats and Vice President Kamala Harris—support a fourth check, possibly as a part...
Keene, NHkscequinox.com

Meet Class of 2021 President Adriana Daniel

In this episode Class of 2021 President, Adriana Daniel shares her experience about her class presidency with Equinox. Hi everyone! I am Benajil Rai. I am the Multimedia Editor for The Equinox. I’m responsible for producing video stories every week for The Equinox website. I go out and find different interesting stories about students and greater Keene community. I’m a senior and I’m an international student from Nepal. I’m a Multimedia Journalism major with double minors in Political Science and Public Relations. I love telling stories that inspire and make an impact on people through my skill of multimedia. I also love to educate myself and keep updated about different current, national, and global affairs. I love any type of outdoor activity and adventure. Besides, painting, DIY projects, photography are my creative wilderness.
CollegesPoets and Quants

Meet Rochester Simon’s MBA Class Of 2022

Every business school has a reputation. Good or bad, MBA programs are often boiled down to one differentiator. At the University of Rochester’s Simon Business School, that identifier is analytical. That’s one reason why it is sometimes described as a “quant” school. The program even uses the “unabashedly analytical” as its trademark. After all, Simon was among the first MBA programs to infuse science, technology, and math across its curriculum – pioneering the STEM designation and earning P&Q’s MBA Program Of The Year for 2018.
CollegesPoets and Quants

Meet the MBA Class of 2022: Taniya Singh, University of Rochester (Simon)

“A Social bee who treasures meaningful relationships.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I am an outdoorsy person. Absolutely love trekking, hiking, running, basically all outdoor activities. Undergraduate School and Major: University of Delhi, Graduation: Delhi school of economics. Major in economics. Most Recent Employer and Job Title: American Express, Financial analysis...