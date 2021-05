Coach’s comment: Charlotte Forniss is the Eagle Softball player of the week. Charlotte is one of our senior leaders and has been stellar all season at the plate and in the pitching circle. Charlotte missed her sophomore year due to a shoulder injury and most of her junior year after the season was suspended. She is making the most of her senior year. She is a calm leader who leads by example as well as verbally. Charlotte was near perfect in the doubleheader vs. the SLO Tigers. Pitching a shutout and going 6 for 7, gathering 7 RBI’s and hitting 2 homeruns. – Coach Keith Swank.