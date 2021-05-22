This past Saturday the Home Town Journal was invited to a very special birthday for local resident Rose Ginda. Rose is celebrating her 100th birthday and her family and friends made sure it was the greatest party ever. We came up to the house to see a huge water slide, games of cornhole, and a sea of people in green t-shirts. We found the matriarch of the family at a table in the shade of the garage donning a set of happy birthday deely-boppers and a huge smile! She greeted each of her many guests while she enjoyed the fellowship of so much of her family. We found out that the green t-shirts were specially ordered by one of the relatives from New York. The entire family was given a t-shirt to celebrate this milestone birthday, including t-shirts sent to the handful of family members that couldn't make it. These shirts were sent to Germany, California, Las Vegas, Indiana, Kansas, and New York! There were also two homemade cakes that were driven across the country from Kansas that were better than any store bought cake you can find! Rose's family includes six children, eighteen grandchildren, and fifty great-grands that both love and respect her. But what connects this large group of people, more than just family roots, is their deep foundation of faith. In fact, Rose would equate her longevity directly to her love of the Lord. She knows she is here because of God and wants all of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to live the same! We would like to thank Marvin and Nancy Griffis for the special invitation and making us feel like we were part of the family. Mostly, however, we want to wish Rose a happy hundredth birthday to be enjoyed all year long!