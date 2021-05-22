newsbreak-logo
Celebrations

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 5 days ago

Barrett “Bear” Cole Chauvet, son of Ryan and Katie (Davis) Chauvet of McDonald, Pa., will celebrate his second birthday Saturday, May 22, 2021. Grandparents are Larry and Gerri Davis of Greenville, and Mike and Lisa Chauvet of Canonsburg, Pa. Great-grandparents are Rose Korbis, and Marc & Shirley Chauvet.

Ryan
