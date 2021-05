ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 33 points and John Collins hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 24.4 seconds remaining to rally Atlanta to a 120-116 victory over the Washington Wizards to clinch the Hawks’ first playoff berth since 2017. Atlanta came into the night tied for fourth place in the Eastern Conference and looking to solidify home-court advantage in the opening round. That’s still up in the air, but the Hawks are definitely headed to the playoffs after going through a painful, massive rebuilding job. Under interim coach Nate McMillan, the Hawks have posted a 25-11 mark since firing Lloyd Pierce.