Lewiston, MI

BRUCE CHARLES FLOER

By Editorials and columns
Alpena News
 5 days ago

Mr. Bruce Charles Floer, 59 of Lewiston, Michigan died suddenly on May 16, 2021 at his home. He was born on July 22, 1961 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Wayburn and Jean (Thornton) Floer. He graduated from Lakeland High School in White Lake. While living in White Lake he worked for ABC Warehouse in Auburn Hills. He moved to the Atlanta/Lewiston area in 2005 and transferred to the ABC Warehouse Gaylord location. Bruce enjoyed flowers, birds, weekend road trips, video games, and walking the Mackinac Bridge. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making others laugh. He will be deeply missed.

