newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

We must talk — and talk — about mental health

Alpena News
 5 days ago

“We have learned that trauma is not just an event that took place sometime in the past; it is also the imprint left by that experience on mind, brain, and body. This imprint has ongoing consequences for how the human organism manages to survive in the present. Trauma results in a fundamental reorganization of the way mind and brain manage perceptions. It changes not only how we think and what we think about, but also our very capacity to think.” — from “The Body Keeps the Score,” by Bessel van der Kolk.

www.thealpenanews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Issues#Mental Illness#Rape#Emotional Health#Physical Health#Bessel#Chronic Anxiety#Physical Abuse#Behavior Issues#Bipolar Disorder#Emotional Traumas#Depression#Grief#Verbal Abuse#Perceptions#Cancer#Hereditary Issues#Mind#Things#Suicide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
NFL
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Syracuse, NYcuse.com

Talk About It! Mental Health is Important

In athletics, we talk about physical health all the time: sickness, injuries, fatigue, rest. There's a deep understanding of the link between physical health and performance—and we're better for it. But sometimes, we fail to recognize the link between mental health and performance. Sometimes, we fail to recognize mental health all-together. The month of May is Mental Health Awareness Month. We are committed to talking about it. Our staff and student-athletes' stories are important, and we plan to share them here.
Mental HealthAlpena News

We need to have more conversations about mental health

After losing their daughter to suicide, Kathleen and Eric Dunckel are ready to share their story. They hope to help others recognize the warning signs and be there for friends and loved ones who may be struggling with similar issues. It’s the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National...
Mental HealthNME

Yonaka’s Theresa Jarvis: “Lives depend on talking about mental illness”

For Mental Health Awareness Week, Yonaka‘s Theresa Jarvis has spoken to NME about her own battles with anxiety – and the help that is available. Released in 2019, their debut album ‘Don’t Want ‘Til Tomorrow’ was “completely consumed by mental health,” vocalist Theresa Jarvis tells NME, of how she “felt so anxious at the time, I couldn’t talk about anything else”.
Skin CareVogue

Why We Need To Talk More About Skin-Picking Disorder

“Hello again — here we are scabby and red,” wrote Tallulah Willis in the caption of a recent bare-faced selfie on Instagram. She continued, “Feeling out of control so zeroing in on something I CAN control, thus fingernails met face, facialist and dermatologist sighed, and the healing process commenced.”. It’s...
Mental Healthbizjournals

Why we should all be talking about mental health in the workplace

As we raise awareness as an industry for National Safety in Construction Week, we cannot overlook the crucial role that mental health plays in any conversation about safety and overall well-being. To be safe on a construction site does not only mean having the physical essentials in place — personal protective equipment, equipment handling guidelines, and ample onsite marker. It also means having access to offsite resources that prevent and treat mental-health concerns such as depression, addiction and anxiety, which go beyond what the eye can see.
Kidsumn.edu

Talking teenage mental health with the U of M

Every year, statewide data show that depression and suicidality are increasing among Minnesota’s youth. In a recently published study, University of Minnesota Medical School researchers found that, for public school students overall in Minnesota and for the majority of specific racial and ethnic subgroups, teenagers who get more sleep and have strong parent relationships have reduced rates of depressive symptoms, suicide ideation and suicide attempts.
KidsWHNT-TV

Resources for talking to your children about mental health

If you really want to reach your children, it takes more than a single talk. Child development experts agree the most effective communication is an ongoing conversation. However, starting those conversations can be tough and not because of our kids. Sometimes, it’s our own hesitancy as parents. James Taylor, a...
Dallas, TXDallas News

North Texas Muslim community must talk to young people about mental health

Ten days short of Muslims’ holy month of Ramadan, the Muslim community was shaken by the murder-suicide of six family members in Allen. This family was part of the tight-knit Bangladeshi community. Two brothers allegedly killed themselves and their family after making a suicide pact. Horror, grief and immense sadness...
Minoritieshiplatina.com

Latinx Mental Health Specialists Talk Setting Boundaries in Your Latinx Household

As if sharing a confined space with a sibling during puberty wasn’t nerve-wracking enough, having to move back into your family household due to an ongoing pandemic sounds like the trailer to an actual horror film. Unsure if the thought of a pandemic or having to coexist in the same room as your religious abuela at twenty-five petrified you more, both have had an unwavering effect on your mental health. While mental health awareness is slowly becoming a national conversation, there is still an underlying negative stigma toward attending to our mental wellbeing within the Latinx community. To be fair, unpacking family and generational trauma is never easy nor is it something that can be taken on overnight. However, there are baby steps to setting boundaries within your Latinx household that can drastically improve your mental health and family dynamic over time.
Clark County, NVreviewjournal.com

Mother of man who died by self-immolation talks mental health

The mother of a man who died by self-immolation last month wants to use her son’s death to remind people to be kind to those with mental health issues. “Understand that whoever it is, that homeless person, they have family,” said Corla White, 50. “They’re just down on their luck right now. The person that’s talking to themselves, say a prayer for them. You never know what can change in that person’s life and give them hope to keep going.”
Mental Healthgeorgiahealthnews.com

Post-pandemic, we must refocus on mental health

“How are you?” is taking on a new meaning in this lingering pandemic state. We know many people aren’t doing well — beyond the physical impact of COVID-19 — because they’ve shared that. A recent Kaiser Family Foundation study showed that during the pandemic, one in four adults reported symptoms...
Mental HealthTrumann Democrat

May is Mental Health Month

This is Mental Health Month and National Prevention Week was from Monday, May 10 to Sunday, May 16. Being aware is the first step to making a difference towards making improvements in life and the choices that are made. Adults with mental health or substance use disorders, smoke cigarettes more...
Mental Healthmibluesperspectives.com

Daily Habits for Improved Mental Health

Mental health is a key part of overall well-being, affecting how people think, feel and act. A person’s mental health also impacts how they handle the everyday stress in their lives. Just like a person’s physical health, a child’s or adult’s mental health can change by the day. The COVID-19...
Mental HealthChico Enterprise-Record

Mental health talk to debunk myths

Mental illness is common — and it doesn’t discriminate. In fact, about 1 in 5 adults in the U.S. experience a mental illness, such as anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. To recognize Mental Health Awareness Month, Enloe Medical Center will debunk...
Mental Healthcampusrecmag.com

How to Support Mental Health in Your Rec Center

It’s a normal part of life to experience occasional anxiety or feel low and sad at times. It is when these feelings are persistent, seemingly uncontrollable, overwhelming and interferes with our daily lives, that anxiety and depression can be disabling. Mental health has been and continues to be stigmatized. In...
Mental Healththekatynews.com

Why Must More People Start Using CBD For Their Mental Well-Being?

Are you suffering from anxiety? Don’t feel embarrassed as you are not alone. The mental and physical stress due to daily challenges has caused more than 4% of the population worldwide to suffer from anxiety. People going through such mental challenges are looking for holistic options to stay calm. Why? Because medications to ease such mental issues can have long-lasting side effects. It is the reason why many turn to CBD as people swear it relieves their mental issues and boosts overall health. Due to its potential benefits, many countries have given legal status to CBD. With more studies on how to get conclusive evidence linked to the benefits of using CBD for mental health, it seems like a good option. Should you use CBD for mental well-being? Let’s see how it works and the potential benefits.
Mental Healthlaconiadailysun.com

Good mental health is just as vital as good physical health

Mental Health Awareness Month is observed every May and seems even more profound for 2021 as the world continues to experience and endure the effects of the pandemic, impacting mental health not just on an individual level but on a global scale as well. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make healthy choices. Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood (http://bit.ly/cdcMH2021).” Good mental health is just as vital as good physical health, and May is a great month to learn more about what you can do to support your own mental health as we continue to transition through the pandemic.
Kidsstaradvertiser.com

Column: Mental health care must be accessible for isle children, youth

This simple but powerful question can change the trajectory of a child’s life. The first step is finding the courage to ask. The next, being receptive to hearing the real answer, especially in these challenging times. We’ve all been susceptible to the psychological symptoms COVID-19 has left in its wake....