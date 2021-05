With the Red Sox playing so well for the first time in a couple of years, our friends over at BreakingT are making sure we have all of the celebrations worth remembering from this strong run of baseball. We’ve had Verdugo. We’ve had the home run hamper. But we still haven’t had anything for Rafael Devers. That’s a shame, because not only is he a phenomenal hitter but the energy he brings at the plate is probably the most fun of anyone on the roster.