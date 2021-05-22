newsbreak-logo
Alpena, MI

Health care scholarships available

Alpena News
 5 days ago

ALPENA — The Development Council of the MidMichigan Health Foundation serving Alpena is offering scholarship opportunities for second-year students enrolled in the field of health care. Scholarships are available to students whose primary residency is in Alcona, Alpena, Montmorency and Presque Isle counties. The application deadline is June 1, 2021, and applicants will be notified at the end of June.

