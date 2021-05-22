newsbreak-logo
Heritage High Student Cassie Kilburn Earns NASA STEM Enhancement in Earth Science Internship

spotonflorida.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMs. Santana helped guide her students through the application processCassie Kilburn, a sophomore at Heritage High was accepted into the NASA internship STEM Enhancement in Earth Science (SEES) program in collaboration with The University of Texas Center for Space Research. (BPS image)...

