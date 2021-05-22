Heritage High Student Cassie Kilburn Earns NASA STEM Enhancement in Earth Science Internship

On Tuesday, May 18 at 11:00 AM EDT, the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology will be hosting a Space and Aeronautics Subcommittee hearing with Dr. Karen M. St. Germain, Division Director, Earth Sciences Division, Science Mission Directorate, NASA; Dr. Gavin Schmidt, Senior Climate Advisor (Acting) and Director of Goddard Institute for Space Studies, NASA; Mr. Riley Duren, Research Scientist, Office of Research, Innovation, and Impact, University of Arizona; Chief Executive Officer, Carbon Mapper, Inc; and Mr. Robbie Schingler, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Planet. The hearing will examine the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Earth science and climate change activities and plans, including the role of space-based observations, partnerships, and other issues. The hearing is titled, “NASA’s Earth Science and Climate Change Activities: Current Roles and Future Opportunities.”