Suns led by 39 before the fourth quarter and rolled past Spurs 140-103 on Saturday night. Devin Booker led the way for the Suns with 27 points, while Chris Paul contributed 16 points and 10 assists to the victory. While failing to take the home-court advantages, Drew Eubanks tallied 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Spurs. After this game, the Suns (50-21) made to #2 in the Western Conference with 1.0 games back to the top, while the Spurs (33-38) is behind the Suns by another 17.0 games back and ranked #10 in the same conference.