Ric Flair is known to many as a living legend in the professional wrestling business, and it almost goes without saying that he’s earned the respect of his peers. However, when Becky Lynch started calling herself The Man it seemed that Flair had issues with her using the name, and he filed a trademark for the term. Luckily the issue was resolved, but while speaking with Conrad Thompson on the My World podcast The Nature Boy noted that he had some concerns regarding how he would be received backstage.