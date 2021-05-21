DWD training opportunities

newsbreak-logo
Medical & Biotech

By Rebecca Kanable
 2 days ago

If you're interested in training for a new career, the Department of Workforce Development (DWD) and its workforce partners can help. JobCenterofWisconsin.com (JCW): Beyond helping you find a job, Job Center of Wisconsin can also connect you to information about training programs, including some targeted services if you have experienced incarceration, have a disability, or are a veteran. The veteran community may also access specialized resources by going to http://wisconsinjobcenter.org/veterans/veterans.htm.

