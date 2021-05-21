DWD training opportunities

The City of Goleta is sharing the below resources with the community. Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will stop accepting applications for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) on Monday, May 24 at 8:00 pm EDT. All qualified establishments may continue to submit applications until the deadline. Establishments with 2019 annual revenue of not more than $50,000 are encouraged to apply as more than $220 million of a $500 million set-aside for this revenue category remains. Applications can be submitted through SBA-recognized point-of-sale vendors or directly via the SBA online application portal CLICK HERE.