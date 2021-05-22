Today in History, 5-22-2021

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Andrew Young and world-renowned entertainer Smokey Robinson will be the featured speakers and honorary degree recipients at Goodwin University’s Commencement ceremony at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, at Rentschler Field, Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Connecticut. Dr. Danielle Wilken, the University’s provost, will serve as master of ceremonies and oversee the proclamation and investiture portions of Commencement. More than 420 graduates, including some from 2020 when Goodwin was unable to host an in-person event due to the COVID pandemic, are expected to walk in the ceremony to receive their master’s, bachelor’s, and associate degrees. Students speakers include undergraduate Mary Owens undergraduate and graduate Elizabeth Giannetta-Ramos.