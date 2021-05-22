newsbreak-logo
Today in History, 5-22-2021

By The Associated Press
Crescent-News
 5 days ago

On May 22, 2017, a suicide bomber set off an improvised explosive device that killed 22 people at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. In 1813, composer Richard Wagner was born in Leipzig, Germany. In 1915, the Lassen Peak volcano in Northern California exploded, devastating nearby...

Rock Musicinvisibleoranges.com

Upcoming Metal Releases: 5/16/2021 – 5/22/2021

Here are the new (and recent) metal releases for the week of May 16th, 2021 to May 22nd, 2021. Releases reflect proposed North American scheduling, if available. Expect to see most of these albums on shelves or distros on Fridays. See something we missed or have any thoughts? Let us...
Sciencenaked capitalism

Links 5/22/2021

Scientists find ‘missing link’ behind first human languages Live Science. Why the Bitcoin Crash Was a Big Win for Cryptocurrencies Bloomberg. Bitcoin Miners Are Giving New Life to Old Fossil-Fuel Power Plants WSJ. Climate change is becoming less a battle of nations than rich vs poor FT. Air quality and...
Scranton, PAScranton Times

Letters to the Editor 5/22/2021

Editor: Bob Baffert, the trainer of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, admitted to treating the thoroughbred with a medication that contained a steroid before he won the race. Many racehorses are pumped, legally and otherwise, with performance-enhancing, injury-masking and pain-numbing chemicals. Patrick Battuello, founder of Horseracing Wrongs, which wants to...
Collegesgoodwin.edu

Ambassador Andrew Young, Smokey Robinson To Be Featured at Goodwin University Commencement

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Andrew Young and world-renowned entertainer Smokey Robinson will be the featured speakers and honorary degree recipients at Goodwin University’s Commencement ceremony at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, at Rentschler Field, Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Connecticut. Dr. Danielle Wilken, the University’s provost, will serve as master of ceremonies and oversee the proclamation and investiture portions of Commencement. More than 420 graduates, including some from 2020 when Goodwin was unable to host an in-person event due to the COVID pandemic, are expected to walk in the ceremony to receive their master’s, bachelor’s, and associate degrees. Students speakers include undergraduate Mary Owens undergraduate and graduate Elizabeth Giannetta-Ramos.
PoliticsThe Christian Science Monitor

8 monuments, 12 hours: What a reopening D.C. says about America

As the nation emerges from a historic pandemic, people are readying – yearning – to hit the road again. They’re buying plane tickets, booking hotel rooms, and pumping up their bicycle tires. Now, if they can just find that valve-stem needle in the garage. We sent our reporter to Washington,...
NFLCNET

George Floyd tributes fill Twitter on anniversary of his murder

One year ago today, George Floyd was murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis. His death sparked protests against police brutality and galvanized a racial justice movement in the US. On Tuesday, many people are observing the anniversary by posting tributes on social media and calling for the passage of policing legislation bearing Floyd's name.
Minoritiesalbuquerqueexpress.com

First Openly Gay Black Woman Delivers White House Briefing

Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefed reporters at the White House Wednesday, only the second Black woman to do so and the first openly gay one. "It's a real honor to be standing here today," said Jean-Pierre from the White House podium, adding that she appreciates "the historic nature" of the occasion.
Minoritiesgoverning.com

The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and MLK in the Time of George Floyd

You can listen to the companion audio version of this and other essays in the series using the player below or on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or Audible. Martin Luther King and Malcolm X rose from markedly different backgrounds to assume leading roles in the civil rights movement, and though each died violently while playing his respective part, neither man fully exited the stage. Both remain to this day celebrated figures in the fight for racial and economic justice.
Congress & CourtsNew Pittsburgh Courier

The false Republican mantra: ‘America is not a racist country’

“America is not a racist country.” This is quickly becoming a Republican mantra. Sen. Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, used it in his rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s address to the Congress. Sen. Lindsey Graham, the Republican weather vane, echoed him, as did Republicans across the country. Scott went on to accuse Democrats of dividing the country by using race as a “political weapon.” This is an old, threadbare rhetorical trick. Racism is not the problem; those protesting discrimination are the problem.
Politicsdogonews.com

US Mint's New Quarter Series Will Feature Prominent American Women

The quarter dollar is both the most commonly-used coin in the American currency and the most unique. Since 1999, the coin's reverse, or "tails," side has showcased all 50 US states, as well as the breathtaking beauty of the country's national parks. Now, the US Mint plans to use the silver canvas to celebrate female leaders who have played a crucial part in shaping the nation's history.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

The Daily 202: Biden denounces 'despicable' attacks on Jews

Welcome to The Daily 202 newsletter! Tell your friends to sign up here. Big day for words: Bob Dylan turns 80, and on this day in 1844 Samuel Morse sends “What Hath God Wrought?” from the Capitol to Baltimore to inaugurate America’s first telegraph line. President Biden has denounced a...
MinoritiesCNN

America faces an existential crossroads

Peniel E. Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in ethics and political values and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of several books, most recently, "The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr." The views expressed here are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN.
Nashville, TNChicago Tribune

Dancing at the new National Museum of African American Music in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE — No way am I going to start dancing by myself out in public. I’m a self-conscious, middle-aged woman clad in a face mask and neon lime raincoat. But then notes from the catchy tune “Shout” by the Isley Brothers spill into the small performance space, the beat reverberating through my body. After a moment’s hesitation, I toss my coat on the ground and begin to twist, jump and wave my hands, mimicking the shadow dancers that have appeared on the wall.
The Hollywood Reporter

Juan Williams Leaving ‘The Five’ At Fox News

Juan Williams, one of the original co-hosts of Fox News Channel’s The Five, is leaving the program. Williams revealed the decision on Wednesday’s show. Williams has been The Five‘s most frequent Democratic co-host, having joined the program at launch in 2011 as a back-up co-host, becoming a regular a few years later. He will continue to serve as a Fox News senior political analyst. With the show set to return to the studio June 1, Williams chose to stay close to home in Washington D.C. rather than commute to New York.
Congress & Courtsbarrettsportsmedia.com

Cruz, MSNBC’s Williams Duke it Out on Twitter

​Sen. Ted Cruz finds himself in a war of words MSNBC’s Brian Williams. The Texas. senator ripped the anchor and stated that he was having a “hissy fit” following the. comments made by Williams calling Cruz “Kremlin Cruz.”. “Is there a more pitiful example of corrupt corporate media than Brian...