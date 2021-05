The Mt. Juliet Parks and Recreation Department will have a Public Meeting on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. open to the public located at the Mt. Juliet Community Center Meeting Room A. There will also be another meeting to follow at 6 pm for the Parks Board Committee to hear comments on the following grant project with Kimley-Horn, our consultant assisting with the grant process. There is also a survey available at the link and QR code below: