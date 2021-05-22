YG Gives Away Hundreds Of His Block Runner Sneakers To Men On Parole

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThere are plenty of ways that YG could have celebrated the release of his latest project, but it's reported that he decided that giving back was more important than anything else. On Friday (May 21), the Los Angeles rapper shared his Kommunity Service album—a collaborative album that he completed with Bay Area star Mozzy. The two artists shared the stage on the California-heavy record, and YG spent the better part of their release day in his hometown doing a bit of charitable work.

