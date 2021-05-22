YG Gives Away Hundreds Of His Block Runner Sneakers To Men On Parole

To celebrate his 4Hunnid The Flame Footwear Brand’s second release, today YG & his foundation 4Hunnid Ways, teamed up with post prison advocacy and re-integration group the Amity Foundation at their flagship campus in DTLA to donate his new limited edition Red & White Block Runner sneaker to a group of men recently released on parole after completing life sentences as a welcome home gift celebrating their freedom and release back into society. During the event YG gifted each man a pair of new sneakers, and spent time speaking with them about their personal stories, sharing some of his own, and speaking with Amity Foundation officials about further ways to work together. Present at the event were the following officials: President and CEO of Amity Doug Bond, Department of Corrections Counselor Quincy B. Whitt, Director of Amistad de Los Angeles Raul Frias, Amity Community Advocate Daniel Romeri, Joann Sanchez-Director Of Operations, Cassie Casanova-Executive Office, Estephanie Herrera-Billing Assistant, Steve Montes-Community Demonstrator, Carol Marin-Compliance Manager, Liz Langworthy-placement Coordinator, Gabby Balmori-Advocate, Doug Bond-CEO, Antoinette Saulsberry-Beacon Project Director, Quincy Whitt Correctional Counselor. The event also saw fellow artist, Sacramento rapper & YG collaborator Mozzy also stopped by to support YG’s event.