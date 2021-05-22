newsbreak-logo
Brazoria County, TX

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 00:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, significant coastal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 7 AM CDT this morning. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to 7 AM CDT Sunday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov
