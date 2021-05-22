Special Weather Statement issued for Arthur, Deuel, Garden, Keith, Perkins by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 00:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arthur; Deuel; Garden; Keith; Perkins SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN ARTHUR NORTHWESTERN PERKINS...WESTERN KEITH...SOUTHERN GARDEN AND DEUEL COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 AM MDT At 1136 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Barton, or near Big Springs, moving north at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Oshkosh, Big Springs, Brule, Lewellen, Barton, Eagle Gulch Campground, Ruthon, Clear Creek State Wildlife Management Area, Intersection of Highway 27 and 9 Mile Road, Megeath, Otter Creek Campground, Lake View Campground, Ash Hollow State Historical Park, Belmar, Goldeneye State Wildlife Management Area, Bluewater Battlefield State Historical Park, Windlass Hill and Sugar Loaf Hill. This includes the following highways Highway 92 between mile markers 115 and 130. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 88 and 117.alerts.weather.gov