Special Weather Statement issued for Arthur, Deuel, Garden, Keith, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 16:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in North Platte. Target Area: Arthur; Garden; Grant The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Arthur County in west central Nebraska Southwestern Grant County in west central Nebraska East central Garden County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 353 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles west of Arthur, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Arthur, Velma, Haythorn Lake, Jensen Lake, Bourquim Hill and McKeag. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 110 and 133. Highway 92 between mile markers 165 and 177. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH