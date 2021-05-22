newsbreak-logo
Arthur County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Arthur, Deuel, Garden, Keith, Perkins by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 00:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arthur; Deuel; Garden; Keith; Perkins SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN ARTHUR NORTHWESTERN PERKINS...WESTERN KEITH...SOUTHERN GARDEN AND DEUEL COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 AM MDT At 1136 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Barton, or near Big Springs, moving north at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Oshkosh, Big Springs, Brule, Lewellen, Barton, Eagle Gulch Campground, Ruthon, Clear Creek State Wildlife Management Area, Intersection of Highway 27 and 9 Mile Road, Megeath, Otter Creek Campground, Lake View Campground, Ash Hollow State Historical Park, Belmar, Goldeneye State Wildlife Management Area, Bluewater Battlefield State Historical Park, Windlass Hill and Sugar Loaf Hill. This includes the following highways Highway 92 between mile markers 115 and 130. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 88 and 117.

Keith County, NEweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Keith, Lincoln, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Keith; Lincoln; McPherson FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 AM MDT/1230 PM CDT/ THIS MORNING FOR EAST CENTRAL KEITH, NORTHERN LINCOLN AND SOUTH CENTRAL MCPHERSON COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Keith County, NEPosted by
North Platte Post

Flood Warning Issued For Area

East Central Keith County in southwestern Nebraska... Northern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska... South Central McPherson County in west central Nebraska... * Until 1130 AM MDT /1230 PM CDT/. * At 837 AM MDT /937 AM CDT/, Doppler radar and automated rain. gauges indicated heavy rain. Localized flooding is ongoing...
Perkins County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Perkins The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Perkins County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 744 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grant, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Grant and Wild Horse Spring. This includes Highway 61 between mile markers 64 and 79. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...<50MPH
Lincoln County, NEweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lincoln, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 01:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lincoln; Perkins FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT/330 AM MDT/ EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN LINCOLN AND SOUTHEASTERN PERKINS COUNTIES At 111 AM CDT /1211 AM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall near Elsie, Grainton, Wallace and Dickens moving slowly east. These storms will likely produce flooding in some areas. Some locations that will experience flooding include Wallace, Madrid, Elsie, Wellfleet, Dickens, Somerset, Grainton and Hansen Memorial Reserve State Wildlife Management Area.
Arthur County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arthur, Garden, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 16:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in North Platte. Target Area: Arthur; Garden; Grant The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Arthur County in west central Nebraska Southwestern Grant County in west central Nebraska East central Garden County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 353 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles west of Arthur, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Arthur, Velma, Haythorn Lake, Jensen Lake, Bourquim Hill and McKeag. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 110 and 133. Highway 92 between mile markers 165 and 177. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
North Platte, NEPosted by
North Platte Post

Hail blankets roads near Grant to create wintery scene

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-As severe weather moved across the area Saturday evening, things were looking a bit like winter in Perkins County. Severe storms prompted warnings across southwest Nebraska bringing wind, hail, rain, and continuous lighting. In Perkins County, hail blanketed the roadways creating a scene that looked more like mid-December...
Nebraska Stateclaimspages.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Garden County, Nebraska

Issued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Garden County Nebraska Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in North Platte.