Haakon County, SD

Special Weather Statement issued for Haakon, Ziebach by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 23:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 00:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Haakon; Ziebach STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER CENTRAL HAAKON AND SOUTHEASTERN ZIEBACH COUNTIES At 1136 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 2 miles northeast of Milesville to 10 miles northwest of Ottumwa to 11 miles northeast of Philip. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Cherry Creek, South Eagle Butte, Kirley, Intersection of Highway 63 and BIA Road 8 and southern Cheyenne River Reservation.

