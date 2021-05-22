Coastal Flood Warning issued for Chambers, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Galveston, Coastal Harris by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 00:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, significant coastal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Chambers, Coastal Harris, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Galveston, Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 7 AM CDT Saturday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 7 AM Saturday to 7 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur.alerts.weather.gov