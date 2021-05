What’s the BUZZ about the Summer Small BUZZiness Bazaar?. We’re celebrating everything that The Playful Child Foundation does to nurture the mental and physical health of children & families by cultivating the healing value of unstructured play in our community. Please join us on Saturday June 12th from 11am-5pm at 900 CR 141 Georgetown TX 78628. This free event is sure to be fun for the entire family! Shop over 70 vendors, grab lunch from our food trucks, participate in the silent auction, enjoy interactive booths, yard games, and so much more! All proceeds will help spread the awareness on how The Kade Damian Healing Hearts Park will honor all children gone too soon while encouraging unstructured play for everyone in a unique natural setting. Donations welcomed at entry. Find out more about WHO we are, WHY we do it and WHAT we do at https://www.theplayfulchild.org/. To showcase your small business at our event please contact Dana Martin at (631) 235-1934, Misty Trumble at (512) 999-1168 or register here.