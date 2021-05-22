Rooted in stunning harmonies and sharp songwriting, SmithField is a modern country duo inspired by one of the genre's classic traditions: the male-female duet. It's a collaborative sound that began in the small southern town of Waxahachie, Texas, where Trey Smith and Jennifer Fielder both grew up. Years before they shared the Grand Ole Opry stage as bandmates, the two shared meals every holiday season, brought together by a family tradition that began long before they were born.