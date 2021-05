ABC10 dives into the systemic issues of conservatorships in California and what's being done to regulate this $13-billion-dollar industry. Many have heard of conservatorships recently by way of Britney Spears or the Golden Globe winning Netflix film, I Care a Lot. One year in the making, this ABC10 Originals five-part series, “Price of Care: Investigating California Conservatorships,” by investigative reporter Andie Judson, dives into the systemic issues of fiduciaries and conservatorships in California and what's being done to regulate this $13-billion-dollar industry.