The Rise of Politicized Fact Checkers

Michigan Rep. Matt Maddock would like the State to register fact-checkers. Let me guess, he’s from the government and he’s here to help?. Last week, Michigan House Rep. Matt Maddock introduced a bill that would require some fact-checkers to register with the state and post a $1 million fidelity bond or face a fine of $1000 per day. Maddock, a Republican lawmaker from Michigan’s 44th district, claims that his legislation would keep journalists and other gatekeepers honest, granting “treble damages, costs, and reasonable attorney fees” to parties affected by bogus information passed off as facts by people paid to verify the truth. Critics point out that the bill clearly violates the First Amendment. Should the government register fact-checkers, and do we really want that much State control over journalistic media generally?