newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Maneskin: Meet the Eurovision 2021 favourites representing Italy

By Roisin O'Connor
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hwZXI_0a7kbSVy00

It’s Eurovision day, with the 2021 grand final taking place tonight (Saturday 22 May) at a live event in Rottderdam.

One of the favourites to win this year’s competition is Måneskin, the Italian rock band who blew everyone away at rehearsals earlier this week with their song “Zitti e buoni”.

Formed in Rome, the band are hoping to impress judges with their charismatic performance, which will be broadcast live when the competition gets underway from 8pm UK time. We caught up with Måneskin ahead of the final – read our Q&A below:

Hi guys, how are you feeling about performing at the Eurovision final?

It’s very cool, we’re really excited to go on stage!

What’s it been like being in Rotterdam after everything that’s taken place in the last year?

The best part of the whole event is having the possibility of playing in front of 3,000 people, we were missing that a lot. The last time we played live was two years ago, in London! We’re used to playing arenas in Italy.

Who are your influences?

We take inspiration from all the huge bands through history, from Led Zeppelin to Arctic Monkeys, but also the newer stuff, like Idles, we love them, Slaves, Royal Blood…

Your rehearsals got a lot of attention – did that add any pressure?

No, it’s nice in a chill way, we’re just happy people like our performance and we’re focusing on doing our best in the final.

In 2019, Italy saw big success with Mahmood and “Soldi” – are you hoping to emulate that?

Ah, even better! He did really well and we hope to do the same on that stage.

What do you want to achieve with your performance?

I think for us, this year, we have the chance to show Italian music isn’t just classical or that kind of thing. Of course that’s part of our culture, but we can do many other things as well – we want to show people there is great rock music in Italy. It’s definitely time for a band to win!

What entries from other countries do you love this year?

We like Finland (another band) and we like Ukraine a lot, Russia and Lithuania!

What will your next step be if you win Eurovision 2021?

If we win, hopefully we’ll get attention from all these other countries across TV and radio. We’d have to travel a lot, and we want to play live again as soon as possible.

The Eurovision 2021 grand final takes place tonight (Saturday 22 May) – follow The Independent for live updates and coverage.

The Independent

The Independent

133K+
Followers
78K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Rotterdam#Lithuania#Russia#Uk#Live Music#Show Time#Q A#Zeppelin#Eurovision Day#Italian Music#Stage#Rome#Song#London#Rock Band#Rehearsals#Playing Arenas#This Week#Happy People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Finland
Place
Europe
News Break
Music
Place
Rome, IT
Related
MusicDecider

Eurovision 2021 Winners Maneskin To Undergo Drug Test Following Viral Party Footage

2021 Eurovision Song Contest winners Måneskin are under investigation after a clip of the band partying off-stage went viral during the grand final. Footage captured by an event cameraman has been shared widely on social media as it shows the brutish Italian metal band in matching flashy red leather outfits drinking and celebrating at their table during the event while lead singer Damiano David briefly bends his head over the table.
Musicwiwibloggs.com

Eurovision 2021 odds: Malta is still the favourite to win ahead of rehearsals, as Italy and Iceland make gains

The Eurovision 2021 marathon is entering its final stretches. After weeks of interviews, promotion and hype, our 2021 stars are finally getting ready to start rehearsals next week. And of course, some singers are feeling the weight of expectation a lot more than others. Before we dive into rehearsals, here’s another look at the bookmakers odds for who will win the contest.
WorldPosted by
Variety

Eurovision: 26 Countries Face Off in Grand Final of 65th Edition – Live Updates

Eurovision is back after two years, and the 65th edition of the world’s biggest music competition doesn’t stand to disappoint. There’s perhaps more global interest than ever this year thanks to Netflix’s Eurovision movie “The Story of Fire Saga,” starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, which filled the void last year with bangers like “Jaja Ding Dong” when Eurovision was canceled due to the pandemic. The contest is also being made available for U.S. audiences on NBCUniversal-backed Peacock. Indeed, it’s never been a better time to tune in.
Worldprudentpressagency.com

Montaigne, representing Australia, will not actually participate in Eurovision 2021

Since Australia began participating in the Eurovision Song Contest, she has never missed her annual date with the Eurovans Europeans … until the Covid-19 pandemic enters the two continents. Montagne will not travel to Rotterdam due to international travel restrictions. This is what the Australian delegation confirmed on April 20...
Entertainmentwiwibloggs.com

Eurovision 2021 odds: Italy is still favourite to win, as Ukraine jumps to fourth following first semi-final

After two long years, Eurovision finally made its start in Rotterdam. The first semi-final took place last night with early favourites Malta, Lithuania and Cyprus amongst the qualifiers. Three of the automatic qualifiers also got their chance to shine on stage, including the new favourite. The semi has shaken up the odds, but the bookies are still backing Italy to take out the contest on Saturday.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Eurovision: What is the point of the annual song contest and how did it begin?

The Eurovision Song Contest remains a stalwart of the TV calendar. But what exactly is the point of this springtime extravaganza of international kitsch and how did we get here?The idea for Eurovision was first proposed by Italian TV writer Sergio Pugliese, who worked for the country’s state broadcaster RAI in the early 1950s.Modelled on Italy’s Sanremo Music Festival – inaugurated in 1951 and held in Liguria every year since – the contest was intended to serve as a bonding exercise in the difficult post-war years, bringing European neighbours together in the spirit of harmless fun while testing the...
RecipesTelegraph

Every recipe you need for your Eurovision party food

After taking a year out due to the pandemic, the Eurovision Song Contest is finally returning to our screens for the final (the 65th, in fact) on Saturday May 22, at 8pm on BBC One. Now that you’re allowed to host up to six people indoors, what better excuse to...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Eurovision Makes Covid-lite Return In The Netherlands

The kitschy glamour of Eurovision is back, with the Dutch hosting a scaled-down, coronavirus-safe version this week after the song contest was cancelled last year. Around 3,500 Covid-tested fans will be allowed to attend the May 22 final in Rotterdam as the return of the pageant injects some glitz into Europe's cautious reopening.
MusicPosted by
WWD

Måneskin Wins 2021 Eurovision Song Contest

Måneskin is the winner of 2021 Eurovision Song Contest hosted in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Saturday. The Italian band scooped the prize after a pyrotechnic performance of their hit song “Zitti e Buoni.”. This marks the third victory for Italy but the first in more than three decades, following Gigliola Cinquetti...
Worldbalkaninsight.com

Four Balkan Countries Eye Eurovision Crown

Albania, Bulgaria, Greece and Serbia have all it made it to the Eurovision 2021 Final which wil be broadcast live from Rotterdam on Saturday. (L-R) Presenters Chantal Janzen and Jan Smit host the Second Semi-Final of the 65th Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, May 20, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE/SANDER KONING / POOL.
Musicfemalefirst.co.uk

The Eurovision Song Contest 2021: Favourites to win this year’s competition

With less than a week to go until the final of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, we’re taking a look at all of the contenders for this year’s crown!. Taking place in Rotterdam following the cancellation of the event in 2020, we’re super excited to see all of the over-the-top performances and find out just who will carve out their own place in Eurovision history.
Musicgreekcitytimes.com

Where did Greece and Cyprus Place in The Eurovision Song Contest 2021?

In a COVID style grand final, where some contestants performed theirs acts remotely, Italy’s ‘Måneskin’ has been declared the winner of The Eurovision Song Contest 2021. Stefania Liberarakakis of Greece sang her way to tenth place, finishing with a total of 170 points while Elena Tsagrinou of Cyprus came 16th...
MusicLynchburg News and Advance

Meet the Eurovision superfans

Fans are gearing up for the 65th edition of the contest which will be held in the Netherlands on May 22. Eurovision Song Contest is ready to get the party started in front of a live audience. After more than a week of rehearsals, two semifinals and 53,000 COVID-19 tests,...
Musictribuneledgernews.com

Italy's Maneskin crowned winner of European Song Contest 2021

Italy's Maneskin has won the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 held in the Netherlands with Zitti E Buoni. Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.
EntertainmentJezebel

A Guide to Eurovision 2021: Justice for Denmark

Much like all of European history, Eurovision wouldn’t be Eurovision without some bullshit, plague-related drama, and having to reluctantly admit that no matter your feelings about the country itself, Russia has produced yet another absolute banger. This week concluded semi-finals of the European (plus Israel and Australia and whoever else the European Broadcasting Union feels like letting compete any given year) pop competition, with the 20 countries that made it through, along with the five that get to buy their way in, competing on Saturday in the Netherlands for 2021's ultimate bragging rights.