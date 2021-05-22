newsbreak-logo
James Newman Q&A: Meet the Embers singer representing the UK at Eurovision 2021

By Roisin O'Connor
The Independent
 5 days ago

It’s finally here... the Eurovision 2021 grand final!

Ahead of the big event in Rotterdam tonight (Saturday 22 May), we caught up with the UK’s entry, James Newman, to see how his nerves are holding up and what his experience of Eurovision has been so far.

Read our Q&A with him below:

Hi James, how are you feeling about Eurovision 2021?

I’m really excited. It’s been two years in the making. In a few weeks I’ll be on stage in Rotterdam . It doesn’t feel real.

What did you make of the reaction to “Embers”?

It’s been absolutely brilliant. Everyone has been so positive. From the UK and overseas… It’s a scary thing, putting a song out that represents your country. I’m so glad people like it!

Is there anything about the performance you're particularly excited for?

All of it really. I can’t wait to get on stage. Last year was cancelled obviously, so this has been a long time coming.

What's your favourite thing about Eurovision?

The fans. They’re what make it so special. The sense of community is amazing and the fans make me feel so welcome.

What do you make of Graham Norton's coverage, he's been accused of being mean in the past but he's been supportive of you so far…

He’s been amazing. I’ve been on his radio show and he's been really supportive. He’s a great guy.

Are there any songs from other countries that you're a fan of?

So many, but they’re all amazing. Leslie Royd from Ireland, Victoria from Bulgaria, Destiny from Malta, Blas Canto from Spain and Tusse from Sweden. We’re all in the same boat, doing the same thing. I’m excited to meet them in real life.

What do you have lined up for after the final?

After I’ve isolated for five days I’ll be celebrating safely with my family. And then I’ll be looking forward to putting out my next single. I can’t wait for everyone to hear it!

The Eurovision 2021 grand final takes place tonight (22 May) – follow The Independent’s liveblog and coverage for all the latest updates.

