ALVA, Okla. – The regular-season finale was a slugfest between the two teams combining for 37 runs, 45 hits, 15 home runs and 101 total bases. The 37 runs ties a conference record, while the 15 home runs are the new combined most between two teams, along with the 45 hits and 101 total bases, all set conference record marks for a single total between the two teams. The Rangers would come back to win this game behind a five-run ninth inning to win 19-18. Northwestern improves on the season to 26-14 on the year, with a 21-12 conference record, while Southern Arkansas falls to 27-13 with a 23-10 conference record.