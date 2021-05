Despite trading for Nikola Vucevic right before the trade deadline, it looks like the Chicago Bulls are going to fall short of the play-in tournament. The only way the Bulls can steal a spot at this point is by winning their last three games (Raptors, Nets, Bucks) and then seeing the Washington Wizards lose their last two (Cavs, Hornets). It’s technically still possible, but very, very unlikely given the opponents.