Good Morning! It’s Wednesday, May 12, and it will be a cloudy one today with a high of 65. Last night, the Santa Cruz City Council gave initial approval to a new, more restrictive camping ordinance that is replacing the highly controversial and recently nixed “temporary outdoor living ordinance.” Meanwhile, Cabrillo College is finally reinstating its football program in 2022 after a two-year hiatus after sanctions were imposed when a coach helped players secure housing. On the environmental beat, Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this week declared drought emergencies in all but 17 counties in the state — and ours was among those left out. We explore why this morning.