Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) Expands Egg Donation Program to New York City, with New Summer Incentives
NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. Shady Grove Fertility (SGF), home to one of the largest fresh-cycle egg donor program in the country, now offers full-service egg donation in their Manhattan location, and coming soon to their brand new Brooklyn, NY, location this summer. These new locations expand SGF’s donor egg treatment program, creating greater access for egg donors and a larger selection for egg donor recipients.www.sfgate.com