Maintenance to Expect as a Homeowner: 4 Areas to Not Ignore. If you’ve previously been a renter before, then owning a home is probably a whole new world for you. In a rented property, any issues resulted in the landlord being called and letting someone into the property to perform repairs, but now it all falls on you. And if you don’t take care of the maintenance, it will end up costing you more in repairs and replacements in the long run. So, home maintenance cannot be ignored. In this article: maintenance to expect as a homeowner you will find four areas to focus on to keep on top of things.