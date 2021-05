Happy with Holly! Ashley Jones isn’t looking to give her 3-year-old daughter a younger brother or sister in the near future. “As of right now, I’m content with the one kid that I have,” the Teen Mom 2 star, 27, recently told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting season 11 of the MTV show. “I am a very school-driven person and like to be in school. I see myself being in school for a very long time.”