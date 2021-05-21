newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

USDA to begin paying off loans of minority farmers in June

By ROXANA HEGEMAN
wcn247.com
 3 days ago

Minority farmers who for decades have faced systemic discrimination will begin to receive debt relief beginning in early June under what Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack calls one of the most significant pieces of civil rights legislation in decades. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency announced Friday it has published the first notice of funding availability under the American Rescue Plan Act for borrowers with qualifying direct farm loans. A subsequent notice for farmers with government-guaranteed loans held by private lenders will be published within 120 days. Vilsack has called the debt relief a “major civil rights victory,” saying it responds to systemic discrimination perpetrated against farmers and ranchers of color by the Agriculture Department.

www.wcn247.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Agriculture#U S Debt#Minority Farmers#Direct Farm Loans#Private Lenders#Borrowers#Debt Relief#Funding Availability#Civil Rights Legislation#Systemic Discrimination#Secretary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Agriculturenewsdakota.com

USDA Announces Plan for Black farmer payments

(NAFB) – The USDA says it plans to make debt relief available to Black farmers. The announcement came one day before Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack participated in a roundtable discussion with Black farmers in Georgia. A spokesman says Vilsack will be traveling to other states to discuss the plan in the weeks ahead. Late last week, the Farm Service Agency published the first notice of funding availability for loan payments for eligible borrowers who have qualifying direct farm loans under the American Rescue Plan.
Agriculturefarms.com

USDA Releases 90-Day Progress Report on Climate-Smart Agriculture and Forestry

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today published the 90-Day Progress Report on Climate-Smart Agriculture and Forestry (PDF, 561 KB). The report represents an important step toward in President Biden’s Executive Order on Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad and shift towards a whole-of-department approach to climate solutions. The Order, signed January 27, states that, “America’s farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners have an important role to play in combating the climate crisis and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, by sequestering carbon in soils, grasses, trees, and other vegetation and sourcing sustainable bioproducts and fuels.”
Agriculturechurchillcountynv.gov

Programs Available To Ag Producers To Deal With Drought

Back in early March, the U.S. Department of Agriculture declared 14 Nevada counties, including Churchill, as “disaster areas” due to ongoing drought conditions. Locally, TCID announced reductions in their water deliveries to 70 percent of normal. These two factors combined may have some farmers and agriculture producers concerned about their livelihood.
Agriculturedailycitizen.news

USDA rolls out $4B in relief for Black farmers

ATLANTA — The U.S. Department of Agriculture will begin doling out $4 billion in payments to farmers of color as part of the most recent COVID-19 relief package. The provision in the federal package, championed by U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, is aimed at combatting what many say is decades of loan discrimination against Black farmers by the USDA. The Farm Service Agency expects payments to begin trickling down to about 16,000 farmers as early as June.
Agricultureiowa.media

USDA announces debt relief plan for American farmers

The US Department of Agriculture announced its plan of debt relief for some farmers. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack says they are publishing the first notice of funding availability for loan payments for socially disadvantaged farmers. The plan makes it possible to get debt relief in June as part of...
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

May Report Shows U.S. Cattle on Feed Up 5 Percent

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has released their May Cattle on Feed Report, and the new numbers show the number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the U.S. for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.7 million head on May 1, 2021. The inventory was 5 percent above May 1, 2020 and is the second highest May 1 inventory since the series began in 1996. But according to a story from Gary Crawford, there’s some deceptively high numbers in the new report concerning April cattle feedlot activity.
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

USDA Announces Key Leadership in Natural Resources and Conservation Areas

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the appointment of Meryl Harrell as Deputy Under Secretary for Natural Resources and Environment (NRE) and the appointment of Terry Cosby as Chief of the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). Meryl Harrell most recently served as the Executive Director of the Southern...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Counter

USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack hit the road in rural Georgia to talk about historic debt relief for Black farmers. The audience was skeptical.

Trust-building tour aside, many doubt promises from the agency whose policies and practices caused pain and land loss in the first place. After asking the audience’s permission to take off his suit jacket in the 85-degree weather, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack outlined the Farm Service Agency’s (FSA) plan to help Black farmers—and right historical wrongs that have left a legacy of debt—at Georgia’s Fort Valley State University (FVSU) on Saturday.
Rowesville, SCFence Post

Vilsack meets South Carolina Black farmers as controversy continues

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will traveled to Rowesville, S.C., today, May 24, where he joined House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C, to tour the farm of Nathaniel Rhoads and discuss the Biden administration’s May 21 announcement that USDA is set to provide debt relief to socially disadvantaged borrowers as directed by the American Rescue Plan Act.
Phoenix, AZagnetwest.com

Farm Groups Gather to Discuss Cattle Market Concerns

An array of agricultural groups met in Phoenix, Arizona last week to go over challenges facing the U.S. cattle market. The meeting was held at the request of the Livestock Marketing Association. Leaders of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, American Farm Bureau Federation, United States Cattlemen’s Association, National Farmers Union (NFU), and R-CALF USA participated in the discussion. The six organizations have agreed to work collaboratively to address concerns within the cattle marketplace.
Agriculturecannabisnewsworld.com

Biden’s USDA Secretary Gives Final Approval To Hemp Rules Despite Ongoing Industry Concerns

The newly confirmed head of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has given final approval to a federal rule laying out regulations for the hemp industry, despite outstanding concerns from advocates about certain provisions. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, who is widely considered an ally of the hemp industry, signed off on the rule following a departmental review that began during the presidential transition. It will take effect on March 22, as originally planned. “As part of the transition to the new Administration, the final rule was under additional review by the Department,” Bill Richmond, head of USDA’s Domestic Hemp Production Program, wrote in an email to stakeholders on Monday. “The rule has now been cleared by Secretary Vilsack to move forward as published in the Federal Register.” USDA released the final rule in January—about two years after the crop was federally legalized under the 2018 Farm Bill. Industry stakeholders say the enactment of these regulations generally represents a positive step forward that will provide businesses with needed guidance, but they’ve also pointed to a number of policies that they hope to revise as the market matures such as USDA’s hemp testing requirements. With this final authorization by Vilsack, the regulations won’t be subject to further revision ahead of the effective date. However, advocates and stakeholders say they will continue to push for changes as the market evolves. “We were very pleased to see the final rule improvements over the interim final rule,” Jonathan Miller, general counsel for the U.S. Hemp Roundtable, told Marijuana Moment, referring to revisions that the department made after releasing its initial proposed regulations. “It’s a much-improved document. It was very clear that the USDA listened to the industry and to hemp farmers and took heed.” “There are a few issues still remaining, including the continued involvement…
AgriculturePantagraph

Guebert: Ag groups make a united, hollow call on meatpackers to play nice

On May 17, six farm groups joined voices to call on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Congress, and the Department of Justice (DOJ) to ensure a “more financially sustainable situation for cattle feeders and cow-calf producers.”. That’s make-nice farm talk for “Meatpackers are skinning U.S. cattlemen so badly now...
Washington StateColumbia Basin Herald

State sends relief to small businesses impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

OLYMPIA — The Washington State Department of Commerce said Thursday it has awarded $234 million in the fourth round of Working Washington relief and recovery grants. The money goes to 11,697 small businesses impacted by the pandemic, according to the department. More than 20% of the grant recipients indicated they will use the money to assist in reopening.
Agriculturegoldrushcam.com

American Farm Bureau Federation Reports Agriculture and Forestry Coalition Moves to Defend Gray Wolf Delisting

May 23, 2021 - Last week, a coalition of agriculture and forestry groups — including the American Farm Bureau Federation, the American Forest Resources Council, the American Sheep Industry Association, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, and the Public Lands Council — filed motions in court in defense of delisting the gray wolf under the Endangered Species Act (ESA).
AgricultureFOXBusiness

USDA to start debt forgiveness for Black farmers in June

The Department of Agriculture will begin making loan forgiveness payments to thousands of minority farmers in June as part of President Biden's sweeping coronavirus relief plan. About $4 billion of the American Rescue Plant was set aside for Black, Hispanic and Indigenous farmers to address years of systemic racism and...