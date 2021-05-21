newsbreak-logo
New York AG has 2 lawyers working with DA on Trump probe

 1 day ago

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general said Friday that she’s assigned two lawyers to work with the Manhattan district’s attorney’s office on a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business dealings. Attorney General Letitia James said her office is working alongside and cooperating with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. on the criminal probe. Vance’s office has been investigating Trump for about two years. James, a Democrat, said her office is also continuing its ongoing civil investigation into the the Republican ex-president and his company, the Trump Organization.

