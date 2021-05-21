'Solos' And 'The Bite' Showcase How To Create New TV During A Pandemic

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Not every person may be willing to admit it, but I believe we all have some ingrained morbid curiosity that compels us to stream true crime documentaries on Netflix, Hulu, or wherever else we can learn more about the how, when, what, where, and who when it comes to murder and more. However, if you would rather have the freedom to feed that dark side of yours without breaking the bank, you can find plenty of documentaries, docuseries, and dramatized feature films that go in-depth with all the dirtiest details about the most notorious criminals on record at no cost to you streaming on Peacock. All you have to do is sit through a few quick ads here and there.