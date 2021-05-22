Shalom to host virtual, in-person events in June
Shalom Spirituality Center, 1001 Davis St., will host several virtual and in-person events in June. • HELP (Hope, Encouragement, Lifelines and Purpose) will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 7, via Zoom. James Coyle, Grief Care specialist and author of “GPS: Your Guide Through Personal Storms,” will share tools and information to assist through the difficult roads traveled. The cost is free, but donations will be accepted. Register by Friday, June 4.www.telegraphherald.com