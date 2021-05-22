newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa City, IA

Shalom to host virtual, in-person events in June

By Telegraph Herald
telegraphherald.com
 5 days ago

Shalom Spirituality Center, 1001 Davis St., will host several virtual and in-person events in June. • HELP (Hope, Encouragement, Lifelines and Purpose) will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 7, via Zoom. James Coyle, Grief Care specialist and author of “GPS: Your Guide Through Personal Storms,” will share tools and information to assist through the difficult roads traveled. The cost is free, but donations will be accepted. Register by Friday, June 4.

www.telegraphherald.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa City, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Society
City
Iowa City, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Coyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Art#Virtual Experiences#Therapy Sessions#Family Experiences#Guide#Free Lunch#Zoom#Grief Care#Briar Cliff University#The Briar Cliff Review#Lumin Therapy#Writer S Group#Hill#Dubuque Franciscan#Shalomretreats Org#Outdoor Painting Sessions#Guest Artists#Prayer#Traumatic Experiences
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
Related
Iowa City, IAicgov.org

Video Update: Pedal Power, Juneteenth Book Discussion, and more

Iowa City Update is a weekly video featuring City of Iowa City projects, programs and events. Topics this week include a biking event that has something for the entire family to enjoy, a book discussion with a Pulitzer Prize-winning author, and more. Select the image below to watch Iowa City Update.
Iowa City, IAKCRG.com

University of Iowa celebrates 2021 graduates Sunday at Kinnick

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa celebrated the accomplishments of its 2021 spring and summer graduates on Sunday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium. Several people, including outgoing president Bruce Harreld congratulated the graduates for their work during this challenging year. “It’s a huge relief,” Elhadi Elhadi said. “Sitting...
Cedar Falls, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Bouncing baby Beau: Cedar Falls infant fighting rare cancer

CEDAR FALLS – A young Cedar Falls family is reeling after receiving a life-changing diagnosis for their 6-month-old boy. Alex and Taylor Butler were notified May 8 their only remaining triplet, Beau, has a rare form of cancer. “My brother has described this as a bad nightmare. He keeps wanting...
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa City resident organizes first citywide garage sale

IOWA CITY — A self-proclaimed “queen of thrifting” in Iowa City is organizing Iowa City’s first citywide garage sale, establishing an event already in place in many Iowa cities. The inaugural citywide event on May 29 will give shoppers a large selection and sellers a large group of shoppers for...
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

An Upscale New Restaurant Has Opened in Iowa City

The corner that was once home to Pearson's Drug Store in Iowa City is now home to a brand new restaurant!. A new article from the Iowa City Press-Citizen has revealed that The Webster is now officially open at 202 North Linn St., right at the corner of North Linn Street and East Market Street. According to the article, that corner "recently hosted a Central State Bank location (and prior to that a That's Rentertainment movie rental store) before the building was torn down in early 2018."
Iowa City, IAcbs2iowa.com

Memorial to UI student, CR Kennedy grad finally unveiled

IOWA CITY, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — Austin Wu lovingly refers to his twin brother Sean as "kind of a weird guy" - but even four years after Sean's death, his impact remains. "I learned a lot about how to act like a normal person from him," Austin says, "but had our own different ways of going about it. I was demurer, subdued. He was very outgoing and eccentric."
Iowa City, IAicgov.org

Join us for a book discussion of “On Juneteenth”

In honor of Juneteenth, the Johnson County Juneteenth Planning Committee invite you to participate in a book discussion featuring “On Juneteenth” by Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and Texas native Annette Gordon-Reed. Weaving together American history, dramatic family chronicle, and searing episodes of memoir, "On Juneteenth" provides a historian’s view of the...
Johnson County, IADaily Iowan

Moving forward

As more people get access to the COVID-19 vaccine and society begins to open up, many moms are getting ready to send their kids back to activities and school, and head back into the world themselves. Conrad said for the past two months, since her children have been back in...
Coralville, IAlittlevillagemag.com

The Coralville Community Food Pantry offers music, poetry and dance in exchange for support fighting food insecurity

Coralvillefoodpantry.org and North Ridge Pavilion, Coralville -- Thursday, May 27, 5:30 p.m. Over the last several years, the food insecurity rate in Johnson County was dropping. According to interactive maps from the organization Feeding America, it went from 13.9 percent in 2016 down to 8.2 percent in 2018 and maintained that in 2019. But a projection the site ran for the impacts of COVID-19 predicted a rise to 10.6 percent for the year 2020.
Johnson County, IAthegazette.com

Learn about TRAIL of Johnson County at Thursday virtual event

The Iowa City-Johnson County Senior Center is hosting a free virtual public information session about TRAIL of Johnson County, the nonprofit that helps older adults live more safely and comfortably at home, on Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. Participants will learn more about TRAIL member services, including volunteer transportation...