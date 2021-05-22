Shalom to host virtual, in-person events in June

The corner that was once home to Pearson's Drug Store in Iowa City is now home to a brand new restaurant!. A new article from the Iowa City Press-Citizen has revealed that The Webster is now officially open at 202 North Linn St., right at the corner of North Linn Street and East Market Street. According to the article, that corner "recently hosted a Central State Bank location (and prior to that a That's Rentertainment movie rental store) before the building was torn down in early 2018."