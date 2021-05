Mark Wahlberg has shared a photo depicting his dramatic transformation for a forthcoming role.The 49-year-old will next star as a boxer-turned priest in the faith drama Father Stu, a part that he previously revealed requires him to gain 30 pounds (13.6kg) in six weeks. “After we do the boxing scenes, I get to put on as much weight as possible over the course of the film,” the actor said during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Now halfway through his transformation, Wahlberg has given fans an update on his goal via Instagram.Sharing two side-by-side “before” and “after” photos, the actor...