California State

California to drop social distancing requirements in June

By DON THOMPSON - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 1 day ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s top health official says the state no longer will require social distancing and will allow full capacity for businesses when the state reopens on June 15. State health director Dr. Mark Ghaly said Friday that dramatically lower virus cases and increasing vaccinations mean it's safe for the state to remove nearly all restrictions next month. California was the first state to issue a statewide shutdown as the virus emerged in March 2020 and at the start of 2021 it was the nation's epicenter. Nearly 63,000 people have died from the virus in California, the most in any state in the country.

