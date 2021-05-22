newsbreak-logo
New York City, NY

Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) Expands Egg Donation Program to New York City, with New Summer Incentives

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. Shady Grove Fertility (SGF), home to one of the largest fresh-cycle egg donor program in the country, now offers full-service egg donation in their Manhattan location, and coming soon to their brand new Brooklyn, NY, location this summer. These new locations expand SGF’s donor egg treatment program, creating greater access for egg donors and a larger selection for egg donor recipients.

PoliticsPosted by
101.5 WPDH

New York Named One of the Grossest States in the Country?

We love the natural beauty and geographical diversity of New York state. You've got the mountains, the beach, the lowlands, and valleys, and most everything in between. But is there an unsanitary underbelly to the Empire State? That side they don't want you to know about, and we're not just talking about some of the politicians. A new study ranked the nation's grossest states, and unfoentlety New York didn't do so well. Do we want to believe these findings?
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...
Public Healthurbancny.com

Governor Cuomo Announces New York State to Adopt New CDC Guidance on Mask Use and Social Distancing for Fully Vaccinated Individuals

Effective May 19, New York Adopts CDC’s “Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People” for Most Businesses and Public Settings. Pre-K to 12 Schools, Public Transit, Homeless Shelters, Correctional Facilities, Nursing Homes, and Healthcare Settings will be Exempt Until More New Yorkers are Fully Vaccinated. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo...
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
Public Healthmylittlefalls.com

New York State adopts CDC Guidance on mask use

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that beginning May 19, New York State will adopt the CDC’s “Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People” for most business and public settings. Consistent with the CDC guidance, Pre-K to 12 schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes, and healthcare settings will continue to follow State’s existing COVID-19 health guidelines until more New Yorkers are fully vaccinated.
Public HealthNews 12

NY to lift mask mandate for fully vaccinated people Wednesday

New York is lifting its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people. Starting Wednesday, fully vaccinated New Yorkers will no longer need their masks in most places. This includes restaurants, gyms, salons and retail settings. The businesses themselves will need to check people's vaccination status with their CDC card or through...
New York City, NYfashionista.com

AMANDA UPRICHARD Is Hiring A Fashion Marketing Director In New York, NY

Amanda Uprichard clothing is sold primarily in the US through upscale department stores, boutique shops, and online. Reporting to the Founder, the Marketing Director will have the experience to recognize emerging fashion trends, as well as anticipate customer desires. If you are a highly motivated individual who loves fashion, comes to work “dressed to impress” and thrives in a friendly fast paced team environment, this may be the job for you!
New York City, NYNewsday

NY adopts CDC mask guidance

Cuomo: NY adopting CDC mask guidance for vaccinated people. The new CDC guidelines, unveiled last week, say fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks except on public transportation, in schools and in health care facilities, among other settings. In New York, masks will still be required in those...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Forbes

Brooklyn Proves Resilient During Pandemic Recovery

Founder and CEO of The Raisner Group (formerly Proteus Capital Management), a private real estate investment firm in New York City. New York City has suffered deeply from Covid-19. Its economy was destroyed, people fled in droves and the population registered over 30,000 deaths. Nevertheless, the Big Apple is beginning to make a strong comeback: A large share of its population is now vaccinated, businesses have reopened, new businesses have made their debut and inhabitants are returning, mostly from Florida. Lured by the lowered rent prices and the spring excitement, there is a wave of "new" New Yorkers moving to the city.