Clubs and organizations

On a Tuesday morning when the weather seemed like it couldn’t decide whether to sprinkle or deluge, nine Rotarians and one honorary former Sunrise Rotarian gathered in the Holiday Inn Express meeting room. After we settled in and caught up on a week’s worth of news, President Jay Jamison rang the May 18 meeting to order at 7 a.m. Pat Pennell then led the Pledge of Allegiance, Sonie Smith led in reciting the Four-Way Test and Bill Meier gave the invocation.