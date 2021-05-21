US enacts 'Real Water' recall amid reports of death, illness

On Saturday morning, a crash involving three vehicles caused injuries on US 50 and Nevada 28. The incident took place at about 10:52 a.m. on US 50 and Nevada 28 while reports showed that the wreck led to injuries. Two medical helicopters and a ground ambulance rushed the injured passengers to the hospital, said the Nevada Highway Patrol. The crash also led to the traffic closure of the US 50 on Spooner Summit for about 3.5 hours. The authorities confirmed that one of the vehicles involved rolled over and they do not suspect impairment as a reason behind the crash.