Why Does Your Home Have Attic Insulation?

Do you want to know if your home has attic insulation? Well, if it is an old home, then the chances are that it does not. This is mainly because old homes do not need any form of insulation for their attics as they are constructed of stone and bricks. However, this is not the case with newer homes that are being constructed from wood. Nowadays, every home needs insulation and this is needed inside the home to keep it warm during the winter and cool during the summer season.